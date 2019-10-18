Home

(nee Norris) Of Blyton and Gainsborough.
Peacefully at
Grosvenor House, East Stockwith,
on 1st October, aged 94.
Beloved Mother of Jeannie,
Susan and Tony. Nana to Stephen, Helen, Ben, Jessica and Jonathon.
Great Nana to Oscar and Max.
Service at Gainsborough Methodist Church at 12.00 on October 29th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK and Cats Protection
C/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 18, 2019
