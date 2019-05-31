|
|
|
BRUMBY Barbara
(Nee Johnson) Peacefully in her sleep following a short illness on
Thursday 16th May 2019
at South Moor Lodge Care Home,
Walkeringham, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Clarrie.
Much loved mum of
Brian & Fiona, Carol & Richard.
A special grandma of Adam.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Lung Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 31, 2019
