KELSEY April Passed away peacefully
on Friday 24th May 2019
at Holly Tree Lodge Care Home.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian.
Loving mum of Mandy, Deb & Leanne.
A dear nanna of
Damion, Kacey, Becs, Megan & Liam.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 10th June at 1.20pm
The family would greatly appreciate
bright colours to be worn
to celebrate the life of April.
Family flowers only.
Donations in April's memory would be
gratefully received for the
The Alzheimer's Society
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 7, 2019
