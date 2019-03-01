|
MARSHALL Andrew Suddenly at home on
Friday 15th February 2019
aged 57 years.
Dearly loved son
of Alan and the late Edna.
Much loved brother of Howard.
Funeral service will take place at
Babworth Crematorium, Straight Mile,
Babworth, Retford, DN22 8ES
on Thursday 7th March at 9.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Gainsborough Methodist Church
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
