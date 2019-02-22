|
LEWIS Andrew (Ginge) With deep sadness we announce the death of Andrew (Ginge) Lewis on 10th February 2019, aged 47 years.
Son of Margaret and Philip Lewis. Brother to David and Timothy.
His funeral will be held on
Monday 25th February 2019
at 15.20 at Woodlands Crematorium, Brumby Road, Scunthorpe DN17 1SP.
Donations to Scunthorpe and District MIND or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 22, 2019
