Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00
All Saints' Parish Church
Gainsborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Middleton

Notice Condolences

Alexander Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON Alexander Alec passed away peacefully
in his sleep on
Wednesday 13th February 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital,
following a long and courageous
battle with cancer, aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Pat.
Much loved father to Mark and
daughter-in-law Shuba.
Adored grandfather to
Ananya & Dhyana.
His love for family and friends
never faltered and his good humour
prevailed to the end.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Friday 1st March at 10.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the
British Heart Foundation,
gratefully received may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.