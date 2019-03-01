|
|
|
MIDDLETON Alexander Alec passed away peacefully
in his sleep on
Wednesday 13th February 2019
at Lincoln County Hospital,
following a long and courageous
battle with cancer, aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Pat.
Much loved father to Mark and
daughter-in-law Shuba.
Adored grandfather to
Ananya & Dhyana.
His love for family and friends
never faltered and his good humour
prevailed to the end.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Friday 1st March at 10.00am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the
British Heart Foundation,
gratefully received may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More