Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Kirman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Kirman

Notice

Alan Kirman Notice
KIRMAN Alan Nora and family would like to thank all friends, relatives, neighbours and acquaintances for the kind messages of condolence, flowers and cards after the loss of her husband Alan.
Nora would like to say a special thank you to you all for the kind donations to Dementia UK left in memory of Alan.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Mrs Joan Knight for her comforting service and also to the team at The Co-op Funeralcare for their professional and dignified service.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -