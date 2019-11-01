|
KIRMAN Alan Nora and family would like to thank all friends, relatives, neighbours and acquaintances for the kind messages of condolence, flowers and cards after the loss of her husband Alan.
Nora would like to say a special thank you to you all for the kind donations to Dementia UK left in memory of Alan.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Mrs Joan Knight for her comforting service and also to the team at The Co-op Funeralcare for their professional and dignified service.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 1, 2019