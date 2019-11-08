Home

HUNT Alan Peacefully on
Thursday 31st October 2019
at Ferndene Care Home,
following a long illness,
aged 82 years.
Much loved father, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother & uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Gainsborough Methodist Church
on Thursday 14th November at 1.30pm
followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
and St Barnabas Hospice
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 8, 2019
