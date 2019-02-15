|
CARTER Alan (Rose Forgrove)
Passed away on
Tuesday 5th February 2019
with his son & daughter by his side
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy.
Dearly loved & loving dad of
David & Diane.
Father in law of Ann & Nick.
Grandad of
Richard, James, Fiona & Rebecca.
Greatly missed uncle & friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Pauls' Church, Morton on
Monday 25th February at 10.15am
followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
National Eye Research Centre
(Glaucoma) may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors,
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 15, 2019
