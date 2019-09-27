|
|
|
BICKERTON Alan Leslie Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 10th September, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Una.
Dear dad of Niall and Justin and
father-in-law of Patricia, dear
grandad of Priya, Anya (daughters
of Armajit and Niall) and Harry.
The funeral service will held on
Thursday 3rd October at 2pm at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Donations instead of flowers to
Diabetes UK which may be made
either at the service or payable to
Diabetes UK and sent to
Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral
Services, 18 Moorgate, Retford
DN22 6RH, Tel 01777 701601
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019