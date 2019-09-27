Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Bickerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Bickerton

Notice Condolences

Alan Bickerton Notice
BICKERTON Alan Leslie Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 10th September, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Una.
Dear dad of Niall and Justin and
father-in-law of Patricia, dear
grandad of Priya, Anya (daughters
of Armajit and Niall) and Harry.
The funeral service will held on
Thursday 3rd October at 2pm at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Donations instead of flowers to
Diabetes UK which may be made
either at the service or payable to
Diabetes UK and sent to
Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral
Services, 18 Moorgate, Retford
DN22 6RH, Tel 01777 701601
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.