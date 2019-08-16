|
|
|
HUTCHISON Agnes 'Aggie' (Late of Torksey)
Peacefully on Friday 26th July 2019
at Wispington House Care Home,
Saxilby aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Andy.
Much loved mum of Andrew & Keith.
A dear mother in law of Kay.
Special gran of
Abigail, Alexander & Sam.
Funeral service will take place at
Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August at 11.00am
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Horse Trust may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 16, 2019