MAY Andra (Cairnbulg)

Robbie, Brenda, Sean and family wish to thank all relatives and friends for the support, kindness and expressions of sympathy extended to them following the sudden loss of Andra, a loved brother and uncle. Sincere thanks to all at Crimond Medical Centre for their care over the last few months. Special gratitude to Robin Wiseman for his uplifting service and comforting words at the graveside and to Stan and A Buchan & Son Funeral Directors for their guidance and professional handling of the funeral arrangements. Also to Inverallochy Golf Club for their teas and refreshments and thanks to all who paid their last respects at the chapel and graveside & generously donated £528.50 to be divided between Inverallochy and Westfield Schools. Published in Fraserburgh Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More