Allan Stewart MORRISON

Allan Stewart MORRISON Notice
MORRISON Allan Stewart Aged 71 years, passed away at home, on March 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, after enduring a long illness, borne with humour, optimism and without complaint, beloved husband to Margaret, proud and loving father to Katy and Emma, father-in-law to Gavin and Jeff, dearly loved Grampy to Amy, Sophie, Kayleigh, Holly and Cody.
Allan was a true character, always honest in his opinions, one of a kind.
He will be sadly missed by many.
Allan has requested his body to science.
Published in Fraserburgh Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
