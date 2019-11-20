|
FISH William
"Bill" On Thursday 14th November 2019, peacefully whilst in Cleveleys Nursing Home, Bill passed
away aged 83 years.
Much loved brother of Lily,
Tom & Eddie, loving brother in law to Ann and Sue and a dear
friend to Bernadette.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will
take place at 1.15 pm on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne
Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019