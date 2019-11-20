Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Notice

William Fish Notice
FISH William
"Bill" On Thursday 14th November 2019, peacefully whilst in Cleveleys Nursing Home, Bill passed
away aged 83 years.
Much loved brother of Lily,
Tom & Eddie, loving brother in law to Ann and Sue and a dear
friend to Bernadette.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will
take place at 1.15 pm on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral directors.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019
