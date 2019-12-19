Home

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Thomas Treece-Birch

Notice

Thomas Treece-Birch Notice
TREECE-BIRCH Thomas On Friday 13th December 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, whilst in the Princess Alexandra Care Home Tom from Fleetwood, passed away aged 102 years.
Dearly beloved husband for 75 years of Jenny, devoted dad to Janette, Christine and Maria, much loved father in law to Dennis, Mike and John and a loving "grandad Tom" to his 10 grandchildren, his 12 great grandchildren and his great great grandchild.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 11 am on Friday 3rd January 2020 at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired to Princess Alexandra Home for the Blind c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 19, 2019
