Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Wright

Notice Condolences

Theresa Wright Notice
WRIGHT (Née Sandham)
Theresa Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill (Pops), loving mum to Ian and Eileen, cherished nan to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren, a dear mother-in-law to Carol and Michael also a dear aunty.
Theresa will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -