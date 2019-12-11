|
|
|
WRIGHT (Née Sandham)
Theresa Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill (Pops), loving mum to Ian and Eileen, cherished nan to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren, a dear mother-in-law to Carol and Michael also a dear aunty.
Theresa will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019