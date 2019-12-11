Home

DRAKE Teresa
(Perfume stall holder,
Fleetwood Market) On Tuesday 3rd December 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Milton Lodge Nursing Home, Teresa passed away aged 91 years.
Beloved wife, mum, nan,
great grandma, sister, auntie
and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December 2019 at St Mary's Church, Fleetwood at 12.45 pm followed by the burial at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J.T.Byrne
Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019
