PORTER Terence On Sunday 10th March 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood, Terry passed away aged 73 years.
Loving husband of Glynis,
much loved dad of Caroline and Natalie, a dear father in law to Dean and a proud and devoted grandad of Luca, Rudi,
TY, Sophia and Willow.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel-01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 20, 2019
