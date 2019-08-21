|
WHITESIDE Sybil Mary On Monday 12th August 2019,
Sybil, 80, slipped away peacefully in Bispham Gardens Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with
Coeliac Disease, Diabetes and numerous auto immune conditions.
Beloved Wife of the late
William (Bill), much loved Mother to Janet, David and Paul,
devoted Nana to
James, Sophie and William
and loving sister to Marjorie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Wulstan's Church, Fleetwood on Friday 23rd August at 11.00am, prior to private family burial
at Fleetwood Cemetery.
All friends welcome at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Coeliac Disease, Diabetes UK and St Wulstan's St Vincent de Paul
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 21, 2019