HARGREAVES (Susan)
Née Wright On Sunday 27th October 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst at her home in Fleetwood, Susan passed away aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ken,
much loved mum to Gavin and Elizabeth Ann, dear mother in law to Linda and a loving nan to Chloe, James, Kai and Rosa Miranda.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 11th November 2019
at 12.30 pm at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Help for Heroes
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 30, 2019