Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Williams

Notice Condolences

Stella Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Stella On Monday 17th June 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of the Mariners Court Care Home, Fleetwood, Stella, passed
away aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.