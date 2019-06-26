|
WILLIAMS Stella On Monday 17th June 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of the Mariners Court Care Home, Fleetwood, Stella, passed
away aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 26, 2019
