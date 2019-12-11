Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
09:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Baker

Notice Condolences

Stanley Baker Notice
BAKER Stanley Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 4th December 2019 aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, also a loving father, devoted grandad and a dear brother.
Stan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
RAOB Brethren please take note.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -