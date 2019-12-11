|
|
|
BAKER Stanley Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 4th December 2019 aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, also a loving father, devoted grandad and a dear brother.
Stan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
RAOB Brethren please take note.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
20th December at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 11, 2019