|
|
|
EARDLEY Sharon On Monday 1st July 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at her home in Carleton,
Sharon passed away
aged 44 years.
Much loved daughter of David and the late Christine and loving partner to Paul.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cats Protection c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019