Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Eardley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Eardley

Notice Condolences

Sharon Eardley Notice
EARDLEY Sharon On Monday 1st July 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at her home in Carleton,
Sharon passed away
aged 44 years.
Much loved daughter of David and the late Christine and loving partner to Paul.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cats Protection c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.