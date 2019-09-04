|
|
|
PIRIE Ruth On Tuesday 27th August 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Cleveleys Nursing Home and of Fleetwood, Ruth passed away, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bert, much loved mam to Ann, Susan and the late George,
a dear mother-in-law to Dennis, Colin and John and a loving nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Wulstan's RC Church on
Friday 6th September 2019 at 1.30pm prior to committal at
Carlton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Please free to wear
bright colours in celebration and memory of Ruth.
Family flowers only please, Donations if so desired to
St Vincent De Paul Society (SVP) care of the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beech Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 4, 2019