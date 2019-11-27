|
|
|
JOHNSTONE Richard Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 23rd November 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of the late June,
also a caring step-dad and brother.
Richard will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A Graveside Service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery on Wednesday 4th December
at 1.30pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 27, 2019