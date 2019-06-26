|
HORSLEY Peter The family of the late Peter would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to Fr Michael for his kind words and comforting service, Four Season's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and the North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 26, 2019
