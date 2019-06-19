|
|
|
Horsley Peter
'Peter Horsley Photography' Passed away peacefully after a long illness and surrounded
by his loving family in
Guys Court Nursing Home on Saturday 8th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Devoted husband to the late Marie, loving dad to Liz, Nick and the late Andy, a cherished grandad, much loved brother to Marlene
and a dear brother-in-law,
father-in-law and uncle.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's RC Church on Thursday 20th June at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Hint of Pink or Alzheimer's Society co/ the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 19, 2019
