BIDLE PETER Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 8th June 2019,
aged 51 years.
Loving son of Jennifer and
the late Peter, much loved dad of Kirsty, Kerry, PJ, Connor, Georgia and the late Poppy, cherished grandad of Katie-Mae, Elijah and Mason, also a dear brother of Mark and Steven.
Peter will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 24th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 19, 2019
