Patrick Meekins

MEEKINS Patrick (Pat) The family of the late Pat would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev. Carolyn Leitch for her kind words and comforting service, Carol for the beautiful floral tributes and The North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 13, 2019
