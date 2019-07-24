|
|
|
DUFF Patricia June
(Pat) The family of the late June would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards
of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A big thank you to the staff of Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton for their care, compassion and support during Pat's short stay with them, Canon John Hall for
his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist
for the beautiful floral tributes
and the New Boston Hotel for
their warm hospitality, finally
to J P Dell Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 24, 2019