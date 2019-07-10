Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:45
St Peters Parish Church
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
DUFF (Née Saunby)
S.R.N. S.C.M. H.V.Cert.
Patricia June
(Pat) Passed away peacefully in Alexandra Nursing Home on Saturday 6th July aged 85 years. Devoted wife to the late James Duff, loving sister-in-law to Ruth and Bob Claus and George Duff, also a favourite aunt and cousin to many. June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on
Thursday 18th July at 10.45am
prior to cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Donations in June's memory to Cancer Research
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019
