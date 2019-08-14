|
|
|
COOK Patricia The family of the late Patricia Cook wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research received during their sad loss. Special thanks to
Fr Chris Dingwall-Jones for his comforting words and lovely service, the New Boston Hotel for their hospitality and to all at
J P Dell Funeral directors for their care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 14, 2019