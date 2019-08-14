Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cook


1943 - 2019 Notice
Patricia Cook Notice
COOK Patricia The family of the late Patricia Cook wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research received during their sad loss. Special thanks to
Fr Chris Dingwall-Jones for his comforting words and lovely service, the New Boston Hotel for their hospitality and to all at
J P Dell Funeral directors for their care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.