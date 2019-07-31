|
|
|
COOK (Nee Fishwick)
Patricia
24/8/43 - 25/7/19 After a very long illness bravely fought, Pat passed away on Thursday 25th July 2019
with her husband at her side.
Dearly loved wife of William (Lou), loving mum to Alison and Neil, much loved mother-in-law to Andrew and Daniella, deeply loved nan to her grandchildren Rob, Tom, Harry, Fred and Olly
and a dear sister to Josie,
Dianne and Gerrard.
Pat will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on Wednesday 7th August at 1.00pm followed by a burial at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pat to Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 31, 2019