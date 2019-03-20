Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Michael Johnson

Notice Condolences

Michael Johnson Notice
JOHNSON (Michael) On Thursday 7th March 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood, Mick passed away
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Saundra, loving dad to Steven, Paul, Michaelle and Tracie, and a much loved brother, father in law, grandad, pops, and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Wulstans R.C. Church, on Tuesday 26th March at 1.15 pm, followed by committal at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Steps c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 20, 2019
