J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Michael Henigan Notice
HENIGAN Michael On Friday 13th September, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Fleetwood, Michael passed away aged 55 years.
Beloved fiancé to Hayley, much loved Dad to Laura, Ryan, Alex, Dale, Kayleigh, Keeley, Sonny and Teddy, dear son of Michael and Brenda, loving brother to Dawn, Mark, Paul and Sarah and a
much loved Grandad to Lucas.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 30th September 2019 at 1.15pm.
In memory of Michael, bright colours are to be worn.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 18, 2019
