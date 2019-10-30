|
|
|
Nelson (Melvyn) On Tuesday 16th October 2019, suddenly but peacefully whilst
at his home in Fleetwood,
Melvyn passed away
aged 56 years.
Much loved son of Alice and Bill, loving brother to Yvonne, Susan and Graham, brother-in-law
to Chris, a dear uncle and
a good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6th November at
St Peter's Church at 12.00pm
prior to committal at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Mencap c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwod FY7 8PS
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 30, 2019