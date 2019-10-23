Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Fleetwood
Mary Wright Notice
WRIGHT Mary
"Marie" On Wednesday 9th October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital,
Marie passed away aged 62 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ian
and a much loved mum,
sister and auntie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Fleetwood on Tuesday 29th October at 12.00 noon prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 23, 2019
