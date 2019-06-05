Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
18:45
St Mary's Church
Fleetwood
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00
St Mary's Church
Fleetwood
Marina Smith Notice
SMITH Marina On Monday 20th May 2019, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood, Marina passed away
aged 84 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Reception into St Mary's Church Fleetwood to take place on Tuesday 11th June at 6.45pm prior to Funeral Mass on Wednesday 12th June at 10.00am.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
