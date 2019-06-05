Home

HARRIS Marie The family of the late Marie
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Fr Alf for his kind words and comforting service, Orchids Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and the New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 5, 2019
