Margaret Larsen

Notice

Margaret Larsen Notice
LARSEN (Margaret) The family of the late Margaret Ann Larsen wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to
Rev Carolyn Leitch for her comforting words and service,
to The Highbury Social Club for their hospitality and finally to John and Angela Byrne and staff at
J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 31, 2019
