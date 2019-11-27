|
|
|
Plunkett Lorna Frances Born 31st October 1940
in Fleetwood.
Died 22nd November 2019
in Geneva, New York, after a
short but courageous battle against cancer.
Lorna was the eldest daughter
of Richard and Emily Isabella Leadbetter, (Bella),
of 33 Blakiston Street.
She was the much-loved sister
of Betty, (Lovatt), the late John
and the late David.
She leaves three devoted daughters, Chrissy, (Plunkett), Wendy, (Wright) and Theresa, (Miller), four loving Grandchildren, Morgan, Daniel, Kaitlyn and Cameron and Son in Law Josh.
After nursing training, Lorna was
a Theatre Sister at Blackpool Victoria Hospital before emigrating to the USA in 1967.
Her first post there was at Anaheim, California where she met, and married, Danny, who remained the love of her life until he died in 2015. In 1978 they moved back to Danny's hometown of Geneva, New York, and then, in 1989, to Ely, Nevada where they both worked until retirement, Lorna always pursuing her medical career. They eventually moved back to Geneva to be closer to their Grandchildren, whom
they enjoyed immensely, always supporting them enthusiastically in their sporting activities.
Rest in Peace, Lorna;
always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 27, 2019