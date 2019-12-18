|
|
|
Holmes Leslie Passed away peacefully
at home on Wednesday
11th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Olive, loving dad to Michael and
father-in-law to Sarah,
cherished grandad to Grace and Logan, also a dear brother and uncle. Leslie will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on
Monday 30th December at 10.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11.00am.
Flowers or donations in memory of Leslie to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 18, 2019