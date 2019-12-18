|
|
|
QUINN Keith Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 30th November 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara, loving dad to Dean and Lou, also a cherished grandad to Courtney.
Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 23rd December
at Emanuel at The Mount Church at 10.00am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith
to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 18, 2019