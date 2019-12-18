Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Quinn

Notice Condolences

Keith Quinn Notice
QUINN Keith Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 30th November 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara, loving dad to Dean and Lou, also a cherished grandad to Courtney.
Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 23rd December
at Emanuel at The Mount Church at 10.00am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith
to Fleetwood RNLI
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -