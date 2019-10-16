|
|
|
HILL Keith Passed away peacefully in
Guys Court Nursing Home on Monday 7th October 2019,
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Vivienne, loving dad to Michael, Suzanne and Melanie, also a cherished grandad to all his grandchildren.
Keith will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Fleetwood Cancer Research
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 16, 2019