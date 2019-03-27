|
|
|
COULBECK Kathleen The family of the late Kathleen Coulbeck wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to the Paramedics, I.T.C Ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Rev. Virgil Tountas, to the New Boston Hotel and finally to Angela Byrne and staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors, Fleetwood.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More