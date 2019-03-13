|
|
|
Coulbeck (Kathleen)
nee Bonney On Thursday 7th March 2019,
peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood, Kath passed away aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of James, much loved mum of Stephen and Mandy.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Pauls Church on
Wednesday 20th March at 11.00am, prior to committal at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel- 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 13, 2019
