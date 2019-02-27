Home

BANKS Kathleen Patricia
(Kath) The family of the late Kath
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Neil's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Mount for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 27, 2019
